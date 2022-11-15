Level of P.V. Rajamannar Salai being raised to prevent waterlogging; Corporation plans similar measures on other flood-prone roads

November 15, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

However, raising the road level will only be considered as a last resort and is not possible on major roads because of the risk of inundating adjacent low-lying locations

The Hindu Bureau

Work to the raise the road level under way on P.V. Rajamannar Salai at K.K. Nagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to raise the level of waterlogged roads to prevent inundation and facilitate traffic flow during heavy rainfall.

However, the decision to raise a road’s level will only be a last resort to prevent waterlogging. Most roads will be maintained at the same level by proper milling and re-laying to prevent inundation of adjacent areas.

Work has started along P.V. Rajamannar Salai in K.K. Nagar to raise its level by 32 cm to reduce waterlogging. A stretch of more than 80 m of P.V. Rajamannar Salai has been prone to waterlogging during the previous monsoons. The civic body has asked the traffic police to permit the work and implement route diversions until November 18.

“All the houses along the stretch have already raised their levels 2 to 3 ft because of flooding. So, the increase in road level along P.V. Rajamannar Salai will not inundate the houses,” an official said.

Roads in areas such as Velachery, Kolathur and Egmore have also been identified for the level increase. Raising the level of other major roads is not possible because of the risk of inundating adjacent low-lying locations, an official said.

The civic body has also decided to construct controlled weirs at more than 100 locations along canals that drain into major waterways, such as the Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham Canal, to prevent flooding in residential areas. The Mambalam canal will also get a controlled weir at several locations until it reaches the Adyar. The Highways Department and the Water Resources Department will also implement many of such projects to mitigate flooding.

