Let us preserve and promote Indian languages, Venkaiah urges people

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 23:55 IST

Vice-President pays glowing tributes to educationist Mrs. YGP at memorial event

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday stressed on the need to preserve and promote Indian languages. He said there should be no imposition of or opposition to any language.

Delivering the first ‘Smt. Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Memorial Lecture - A Tribute to the Legendary Dr (Mrs.) YGP’ organised by the PSBB Group of Schools, the Vice-President, who participated in the programme online, said the National Education Policy gave importance to mother tongue in schools. “It is a visionary document that lays emphasis on the holistic development of students. It focuses on adopting an interdisciplinary approach towards imparting knowledge and skill sets and in shaping the attitude of students,” he said.

Pivots of society

Mr. Naidu said that teachers were the pivots of Indian society. “In the highest human traditions, teachers are personification of divinity. To match these ideals, teachers must realise the primacy of their role and perform it with a sense of national commitment,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Vice-President said that Mrs. YGP was a multifaceted personality — an educationist, a distinguished journalist, art critic, teacher and scholar of Vaishnavism all combined into one.

After having founded Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, she had ensured that students learnt the puranas, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. “If we read the Ramayana, it is not just to worship Lord Rama but to worship his qualities and practice them in our lives,” he said.

Sheela Rajendra, dean and director, PSBB Group of Schools, said Mrs. YGP lived a simple life with high thinking. The founder, she said, was a spirited educationist and great patron of the arts.

Ms. Rajendra launched the national inter-school Mrs. YGP Memorial Quiz 2020, titled ‘A Class Apart’.