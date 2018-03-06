Let us be the change, Kamal Haasan tells students

Interacting with students and young members of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday, actor Kamal Haasan stressed on the importance of initiating and being the change that they desired to see.

“Change starts with us and it is important that we as individuals be the change. I follow this principle myself and ensure that I pay my taxes correctly,” he replied, when a youngster asked him about him how he could lead a clean and corruption-free life.

Recently, the actor held a similar interaction with women entrepreneurs who wished to join his party.

‘Jobs, not freebies’

The students asked him about his political roadmap, the role they could play in it and how they could contribute towards the working of the party. “All of you having come here and taking the stage to speak has given me a lot of hope,” he said. Mr. Haasan reiterated that he did not believe in handing out freebies such as scooters, but in creating opportunities for employment as well as accessible and affordable school education.

As a part of the ongoing membership drive for the party, the actor distributed offline registration forms to representatives from various districts.