Lessons on how to face the exams

February 18, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

‘Writing’ the stress away

On the question of self-help measures students can take to reduce stress before exams, Reema Joyice J and Joshua Chelladurai of Ex4 in Action swear by journaling.

During a typical session by this duo, the participating students are asked to first write down their answers to the question: ‘What can I do?’

“Say if a student is not up to date with his/her subjects and has little time in hand then we ask them to write down how they can utilise the little time in the best possible way,” says Joshua.

From there, the student is taught how to plan their time on a daily basis through journaling.

The duo notes that they are prepared to offer their exam-management session pro bono, depending on the school and the number of students signing up for the session.

For details, call 7200723415

Besides help for exams, they offer the big picture

Recently, a team from Heal Foundation conducted a morale-boosting session for Class X students of Chennai High School in Teynampet. Led by Captain (retd.) Lekshmy Natarajan, Chaitali Shroff and Deepa Aravind, the team visits Chennai Schools coming under the pincode 600018.

Through workshops, they regularly help students of these schools ward off distractions, some of which can leave them scarred for life. Around exam time, they address the issue of exam-induced stress, additionally. The group promotes physical exercise as a way to beat exam-related stress. “Sweat out those anxieties with a physical workout or talk to a friend who will guide you in the right direction,” Chaitali offers helpful advice to students.

It is also now common for this group to engage with students of a school for a longer period — a case in point is a recent intervention at a Chennai School in Washermenpet, where the team had extended interactions with teachers and parents, besides the students.

Most of the sessions at Chennai Schools are conducted on a no-cost basis, and they are open to more schools inviting them. For details, visit www.healfoundation.co.in. Or call 9840012468

Counselling support at hand

Last year, Y’s Service Club of Chennai, based in Karapakkam, associated with KCG College of Technology to initiate a counselling programme for government school students on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Through presentations, students were taught how to identify signs of depression and reach out for help. With exams round the corner, the team from the institute is ready to offer guidance to schools that seek it for their students. This service will be offered free.

Contact Revathy Dhushyanthan, student counselor, KCG College of Technology at 7305993777.

Showing them the way

R Raja is a Tamil professor and in his workaday life, he deals with challenges arising out of an impaired vision. From his school days, he has managed the challenge and made a mark. When the exam season is round the corner, he makes it a point to visit schools across the districts to help visually-challenged students appearing for the Board examinations. “One can increase the morale of students by informing them about the opportunities available to them after completing their schooling. Many would be encouraged to study better and get scholarships,” says Raja, a guest faculty at Government Arts College for Men, Nandanam.

Recently, he conducted a session for 65 students of a blind school in Thanjavur. Schools in Tiruchi and Krishnagiri are in line next line for Raja’s motivational sessions. There is better awareness among students studying in blind institutions in Chennai, he says.

For some years now, Raja has been working to empower visually-challenged girl students by helping them get admission in colleges. He runs a hostel for them at Choolaimedu. “Finding boarding and lodging is difficult for the blind and this challenge discourages them to come to the bigger cities for higher studies,” says Raja, adding that they currently have 35 beneficiaries. He wants more students to take up careers in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) and requests colleges to have an open mind about admitting the differently-abled to STEM courses.

Contact Raja at 9940393855

ADVERTISEMENT