Leopard cub found dead in Pernambut

The six-months-old male cub could have died due to breathlessness while drinking water, according to officials.

A carcass of a male leopard cub was found in a private land near Pernambut forest range in Vellore district on Saturday. The cub was six months old.

Villagers of Baimalai in Pernambut taluk informed local forest officials who combed the area and found nothing abnormal. Pernambut Forest Range Officer L. Sankaraiah and his team moved the carcass to Forest office in Pernambut, where a post-mortem was performed.

Mr. Sankaraiah said the cub could have died of breathlessness while drinking water. The carcass was buried in the forest, under the supervision of R. Muralidharan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Vellore.

