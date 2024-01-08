ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard captured from Gudalur brought to Vandalur zoo rescue centre

January 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The leopard is under examination and is said to have an injury in its right hind limb, say zoo officials. | Photo Credit: Arignar Anna Zoological Park

A four-year-old leopard that was captured near Gudalur has been brought to the rescue centre at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur.

The leopard made at least three attacks since December 21, with the most recent one on Saturday, when a three-year-old Nancy in Mango Estate in the Bitherkad Forest Range of Pandalur, succumbed to injuries after the attack. In a previous incident, three women were attacked, of which one died a few days later.

Days after the Chief Wildlife Warden granted permission to the Gudalur forest division to tranquilise and relocate the leopard, officials captured the big cat on Sunday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leopard, brought to the zoo on Monday, is under examination and is said to have an injury in its right hind limb. It will undergo treatment for the same, according to zoo officials. “The zoo veterinarians will closely monitor and care for the leopard, ensuring its physical and psychological health,” AAZP Director and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy said in an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US