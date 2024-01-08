Leopard captured from Gudalur brought to Vandalur zoo rescue centre

January 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A four-year-old leopard that was captured near Gudalur has been brought to the rescue centre at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur.

The leopard made at least three attacks since December 21, with the most recent one on Saturday, when a three-year-old Nancy in Mango Estate in the Bitherkad Forest Range of Pandalur, succumbed to injuries after the attack. In a previous incident, three women were attacked, of which one died a few days later.

Days after the Chief Wildlife Warden granted permission to the Gudalur forest division to tranquilise and relocate the leopard, officials captured the big cat on Sunday.

The leopard, brought to the zoo on Monday, is under examination and is said to have an injury in its right hind limb. It will undergo treatment for the same, according to zoo officials. “The zoo veterinarians will closely monitor and care for the leopard, ensuring its physical and psychological health,” AAZP Director and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy said in an official release.

