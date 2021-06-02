Legal services to Korean investors extended by six months

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 00:25 IST

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai has extended the services at its Legal Aid Centre to troubleshoot diverse legal issues encountered by Korean investors in south India. The service was first introduced in September 2020 and will now be extended for a period of six months.

The aim behind this was to smoothen, speed up and resolve a variety of business challenges such as landlord disputes, obstruction of business, forced purchase, etc faced by Korean business houses. Till date, around 50 inquiries have come to the centre.

According to details provided by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, some challenges that have come up include disputes with landlords and local vendors. There are approximately 150 Korean companies established in Tamil Nadu, and 250 in south India, which employ 3 lakh Indians and create 1.5 million jobs indirectly, one of the highest foreign presences in South India, according to Mr Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General. The centre can be reached through chennai@mofa.go.kr and 044-40615500.

