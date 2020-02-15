‘Legacy waste’ at Athipet dumping ground being cleared

There is huge machinery, with its various components linked together. Next to a garbage-hill, it looks dwarfed, like a caterpillar. But this caterpillar is quietly “chewing away” at the garbage mound, segregating it into reusable categories of waste.

Welcome to the dumping ground in Athipet that is undergoing a bio-mining exercise.

Athipet is a small industrial area off the Chennai–Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road in Zone 7 of Great Chennai Corporation. To the wider world, Athipet is often unfortunately identified with its dumping ground. Reportedly, the Athipet dumping ground was created three decades ago when the neighbourhood of Ambattur was a village panchayat under the Villivakkam Panchayat Union in Tiruvallur district.

In October 2019, a bio-mining exercise was started at the Athipet dumping ground. It has been a welcome news for residents of Athipet and surrounding areas, as the dumping ground is a health hazard. It also have the infamous reputation of being the biggest dumping ground in the western part of Chennai. Besides, the Athipet dumping ground is located near Ambattur lake.

“Following a detailed study carried out by the Anna University, we started bio-mining work in 2019, with a deadline of two years to clear the entire garbage lying in the dumping ground,” says G. Tamilselvan, Zonal Officer, Zone - 7, Greater Chennai Corporation.

At present, the Athipet dump site has decades-old waste of 86,000 cubic metres (one cubic metre is equal to 1,000 kgs) that will be biomined. Between October 2019 and January this year, 10,428 cubic metres of old garbage have been bio-mined.

Corporation officials point out that the bio-mining exercise will clear only the decades-old garbage at the dumping ground. For fresh waste. Athipet is used as the transit point for garbage, before it is dumped in the Kodungaiyur dumping ground. There are no alternative plans yet, the officials point out.

Every day, on an average, around 320 MT (metric tonnes) of garbage is generated in the Ambattur zone.