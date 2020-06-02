Left parties to hold protest on June 9 across T.N.

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 22:45 IST

The CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) have called for a joint protest on June 9 across Tamil Nadu seeking a slew of measures for the citizens of the State whose livelihood has been affected due to the lockdown for COVID-19.

In a joint statement, K Balakrishnan, State Secretary, CPI (M), R. Mutharasan, State Secretary, CPI and N.K. Natarajan, State Secretary, CPI (ML) demanded the Central government provide ₹7,500 and the State provide ₹5,000 to every family in the State as immediate relief measure.

They said the government should ensure that ration is provided properly through PDS as there are complaints that it was not being distributed properly. The government should also provide 200 days of job under the MNREGA scheme to people in rural areas, announce measures for farmers, completely waive off interest on loans of MSME, SMEs and micro enterprises for six months among other measures.

They asked their cadre to protest while maintaining adequate physical distancing norms and taking prescribed precautions for COVID-19.