Lecturer held for abetting suicide

The Arumbakkam police arrested a lecturer for allegedly abetting a woman teacher’s suicide.

The victim, S. Harishanthi, was a Ph.D from Tiruvallur district. She was working as a lecturer with the Telugu department till 2015.

Later, she joined as a teacher in a government school, and used to visit the college to meet Natarajan, a lecturer, with whom she was in a relationship.

She was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the college premises on Wednesday. Police investigation revealed that she took the extreme step after she was cheated on by Natarajan. Though he was married and had two children, he continued the relationship with Harishanthi.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.