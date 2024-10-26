GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leave the street sparkling clean, leave the waste in a separate bin

As usual, environment-conscious groups are sounding a word of caution about the improper disposal of hazardous cracker waste. Are residents listening?

Published - October 26, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Liffy Thomas
File photo

File photo

With a few days left for Deepavali, many environment-conscious groups and individuals are propagating for responsible waste management during the festival.

Urbaser Sumeet, which is responsible for managing waste in many zones within Greater Chennai Corporation limits, has launched a social media campaign focussing on three situations that can result from bursting crackers: It wants residents to keep their cracker waste separate, not mixing it with the regular dry waste; ensure the cracker waste is completely cooled before being sealing; and hand over the waste to the conservancy staff separately so that it can be treated separately.

Beautiful Bharat runs multiple online campaigns across the country to create awareness about festival waste. Last year, its campaign sought that the public “make the morning after Deepavali less of a nightmare for our fellow human beings who clean the mess we create.”

The awareness posters requested residents to place two cartons, one for dry waste (cracker boxes and packaging) and another for toxic remains (reject waste). This segregation can increase recycling percentage and reduce waste going to the landfill, also alleviating the burden on conservancy workers.

Last year, GCC distributed separate jute bags in various areas for collection of cracker waste. All the division workers were required to collect burnt crackers and store them in the jute bags, which were later sent to the hazardous waste plant in Gummidipoondi for processing as per TNPCB norms.

