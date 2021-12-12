Leave app to be launched for city police to ensure transparency

CHENNAI

12 December 2021 01:24 IST

To begin with, it will be rolled out for Armed Reserve from December 31

A new mobile-based app is going to be rolled out for police personnel in the city for applying leave and getting the sanction quickly without any hassle.

At the initiative of the Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, the new system has been planned to eradicate delays, summary rejection or favouritism by sanctioning authority and to ensure more transparency.

Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu, “Once the system is in place, personnel need not physically wait for any paperwork. By clicking on the application, the personnel can get their leave sanctioned in three hours without any hassle. In case of rejection, the sanctioning authority should cite the reason. If there is delay for more than three hours, it will be escalated to the superior officer above the sanctioning officer.”

Called “TN Police CLAPP”, the app will be introduced from December 31 for processing casual leave for the police personnel from the rank of constables to the rank of special sub-inspectors working in Armed Reserve force in the city police. It will be extended to other wings later.

The government sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the project.

Mr. Jiwal said the app can be downloaded in smartphones from Google Play Store. It ensures transparency with regard to leave application, affording the facility for the applicant to view the status of his/her leave application even at his/ her place of work and can be accessed in offline and online mode. The officer will have a clear idea on how many personnel were on leave through a dashboard. “The new system is expected to address the complaints of delay in sanctioning, harassment and summary rejection without citing any reason,” he said.

Among other welfare initiatives taken, Mr. Jiwal has been giving surprise gifts to policemen on their birthday besides granting a day off. He invites the personnel celebrating their birthdays to his office and personally wishes them. Mr. Jiwal has been awarding a “star of the month” recognition for city police personnel for exceptional work beyond call of duty. The reward is a cash prize of ₹6,000, a special certificate and a prestigious spot on the cover of the city police magazine.