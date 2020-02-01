‘Leather sector will play a key role in achieving $5-trillion economy’

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the leather industry would play a key role in India’s goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy, and should focus on enhancing the quality of products.

“India’s leather industry is predominantly an MSME-driven sector and is employment intensive, providing jobs to about 4.42 million people, mostly from the weaker sections of the society. Women employment is noticeable in the leather sector, with a 30% share,” he said, inaugurating the 35th edition of the India International Leather Fair, at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The Trade Fair is organised by the Council for Leather Exports, in association with the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and other apex leather bodies. Over 450 participants, including 150 from abroad, are expected to participate.

Mr. Pandey also urged the leather sector to focus on skill development, while adopting global standards. The leather industry has to bridge the skills gap, which will positively impact and create a multiplier effect in the skill-development space.

He also assured the industry full support from his Ministry and the Centre.

Speaking at the event, M.C. Sampath, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, and Nilofer Kafeel, Labour and Employment Department, highlighted the key strengths of the State in terms of investment potential.

Mr. Sampath also said that the State government was willing to extend all support to industries.

Rajesh Agarwal, executive director, ITPO, pointed out that leather exports had stagnated at nearly $6 billion in the last five years, and upgrading of skills was the need of the hour for moving to the next level.

P.R. Aqeel Ahmed, chairman, CLE, said the industry was expected to grow 5% in the coming years. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu accounted for 37% of exports.