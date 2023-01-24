ADVERTISEMENT

Leather industry turns to sustainable technologies

January 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

K.R. Vijayan, Chairman, IFLMEA, speaking at a press conference held in the city on Tuesday, said the fair where more than 450 stalls are proposed to be put up would help in removing the misconception about the leather industry of being a polluter

The Hindu Bureau

The move towards sustainable fashion has found its supporters here in Tamil Nadu as well. A variety of leather products made through sustainable technology with international participants from 15 countries will be displayed as part of a leather fashion show organised by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA) on February 1.

K.R. Vijayan, Chairman, IFLMEA, speaking at a press conference held in the city on Tuesday, said the fair where more than 450 stalls are proposed to be put up, would help in removing the misconception about the leather industry of being a polluter, and highlight the way the leather manufacturers have become environmentally responsible by investing in environmentally sustainable technology. 

Tatheer Zaidi, General Manager, Solidaridad Asia, talked on the eco-friendly technologies being adopted by leather manufacturers in the country. S.K. Sabapathy, Chairman, Saba Group, and Yavar Dahla, convenor of the fashion show, also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US