Leather industry turns to sustainable technologies

January 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The move towards sustainable fashion has found its supporters here in Tamil Nadu as well. A variety of leather products made through sustainable technology with international participants from 15 countries will be displayed as part of a leather fashion show organised by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA) on February 1.

K.R. Vijayan, Chairman, IFLMEA, speaking at a press conference held in the city on Tuesday, said the fair where more than 450 stalls are proposed to be put up, would help in removing the misconception about the leather industry of being a polluter, and highlight the way the leather manufacturers have become environmentally responsible by investing in environmentally sustainable technology.

Tatheer Zaidi, General Manager, Solidaridad Asia, talked on the eco-friendly technologies being adopted by leather manufacturers in the country. S.K. Sabapathy, Chairman, Saba Group, and Yavar Dahla, convenor of the fashion show, also spoke.