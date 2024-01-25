Leather Fashion Show to be held in Chennai on February 1

January 25, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFLMEA) will host the Leather Fashion Show at ITC Grand Chola on February 1. This year, the show will also have 150 overseas exhibitors.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, K.R.Vijayan, IFLMEA chairman, said the association had organised the annual event since 2001, coinciding with India Leather Week. It will showcase the finest of footwear, garments, and leather merchandise at affordable prices.

The show will have 450 exhibitors, including those from 20 countries, and showcase a range of products, including raw materials to finished products. About 90 buyers from international brands are expected to visit the event.

Noting that Tamil Nadu contributes to 40% of the leather exports in the country, Mr. Vijayan said the industry witnessed a 13% dip in exports this fiscal up to October 2023 compared to the previous year. Several reasons, including inflation and war, impacted consumption. With winter sales picking up abroad, the industry expected a boost in exports by about 20% next year.

There is also an increase in the domestic consumer base. However, the leather industry also faced the challenge of the emerging market for non-leather goods. Several leather industries have expanded to manufacturing non-leather goods as well, Mr. Vijayan said.

The association has sought that the government must facilitate buyer-seller meets for the industry in Europe and the United States and also invite foreign designers to increase exports.

Yavar Dhala, convenor, said the show was a regular feature of the India International Leather Fair. Several leading brands would showcase their products such as bags, garments, and footwear. The show, which would be directed by Bhaskaran Chandrasekhar, would feature 10 showstoppers and about 60 models.

The association members also elaborated on the sustainable practices being implemented in the industry. For details on the show, log on to www.iflmea.com or mail to es@iflmea.com.

