Leather company worker killed in road accident

March 20, 2022 17:22 IST

A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured on Saturday night after an omni-van carrying 21 employees of a private leather company near Thotakadu met with an accident near the Pichivakkam checkpoint in Kancheepuram district.

The van was proceeding towards Arakkonam to drop off the employees when the accident happened. The Tiruvallur police said driver Ranjith lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting a two-wheeler.

Lakshmi of Minnal village at Arakkonam was killed. Two others were seriously injured and being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The remaining 18 women were first admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital.

The Sunguvarchathiram police have filed a case and detained the driver for causing the accident.