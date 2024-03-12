Learning the science of life through farming, the Montessori way

March 12, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - CHENNAI

“When we made Pongal with the first harvest of rice that my son Guhan had brought home during their soil programme, he said it tasted sweeter since it involved his uzhaippu (hard labour). When he came home after milking the cows on the farm, he said he was the only one with whom one particular cow was friendly,” recalls Uma Veeramani, a mother of two children who were part of the soil programme at their Sprouts Montessori School.

The children, students of classes 6, 7 and 8 have loved their days spent on a farm owned by the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems near Vedanthangal. They visited it every month, and grew paddy, wheat, groundnuts and vegetables during that time, while the team from Sempulam Sustainable Solutions ensured that they learnt botany (root systems, types of flowers), zoology (pollination, insects, pests), mathematics (calculation about seeds and harvests), facts about the weather, and the science of life.

Maithreyi, a student of class 8, said that they learnt not to waste even a grain of food. “Did you know it takes 16 steps to grow a grain of rice? There is a lot of work involved in agriculture. There is a lot of mathematics after the harvesting. But the best part was bathing and grazing the goats. It was a lot of fun,” she said.

Sempulam’s founder and CEO K. Vijayalakshmi said that they have been working with the children of Sprouts since 2016. “We have been conducting organic and sustainable farming classes for the students of 9-12 years, as theory classes at the school premises and practical classes on the farm. We have developed a farm programme curriculum that is tailor-made for this age group,” she said.

Smita Vishweshwar, founder director, Sprouts said that the children learn farming just like they learn history or geography. It is a two-year programme now. “Even for children of classes 1 –5 we have cooking as part of their curriculum. The children have to make eight dishes. As for the farming programme, we prepare the children at school as to what they will have to face on the farm. Some children don’t like it at all. Sometimes parents come and try to opt the children out of the programme. But we want children to be exposed to this so that they appreciate farming.”