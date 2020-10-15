Leakage in water pipeline causes flooding on Chennai-Tiruvllur High Road

Officials of the Metrowater said the leak in the pipeline would be attended to.

A portion of the arterial Chennai Tiruvallur Road (CTH) at Ambattur was flooded on Wednesday as a drinking water pipeline had developed a leak.

Drinking water was going waste for the past two or three days due to the damage in the pipeline near Ambattur telephone exchange, said the residents.

S.Vijayan, a resident of Ambattur, said water-logging due to the leak had slowed down traffic on the road.

The pipeline in the locality developed a similar leak earlier this month and was repaired. Such frequent repairs also damaged the road, he said. Residents wanted the Chennai Metrowater authorities to take measures to prevent the problem.

Officials of the Metrowater said the leak in the pipeline would be attended to. It was one of the pipelines carrying water to Kilpauk water works. The facility at Kilpauk received water from Red Hills and Chembarambakkam treatment plants and water is distributed to various areas from there.

The pipeline that travels through CTH Road carried water from Red Hills treatment plant, which has a capacity to treat 300 million litres of water a day, to Kilpauk. “As it travelled through main road, it often faced the risk of damages due to movement of heavy vehicles. We will complete the work within a day,” said an official.