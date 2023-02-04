Leaders, film industry veterans condole the death of Vani Jairam

February 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Political leaders and icons of the music industry expressed their shock and condolences at the passing of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, noting her influence and contribution to the industry.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said Vani Jairam’s death was an irreparable loss to the music industry. Born in Vellore, the singer had enthralled the world with her voice and had sung songs in 19 languages and had found a place in the hearts of many fans, his statement said. “I had congratulated her when it was announced that she would be honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. It is sad that she passed away before she could receive it,” he added.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, Tamil Maanila Congress President G.K. Vasan, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko were among those who condoled the singer’s death.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said with thousands of songs over 50 years, Vani Jairam was a musician who was unparalleled. In a tweet, she said the singer’s death was a huge loss to the Indian music world. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said Vani Jairam gifted many songs to the world, and her music would stay on with everyone.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and shock over the demise of the singer. In a tweet, he referred to the singer as the “rare and puritan version of classical music.” The Chief Minister said the singer had “struck a chord of strong classical base on a pan-India level.”

National executive committee member of the BJP, Khushbu Sundar, in a tweet, said that Jairam’s was “a voice that has enthralled us for many years,” adding that her “sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice.”

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai said Vani Jairam’s death was a loss to the music world. “She entertained us all by singing as many songs as there were possible in the seven swaras,” he said in a tweet.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said the veteran singer had sung over 10,000 songs and had left her mark on the music industry. “She was known as the ‘Gaana saraswathi’ of the seven swaras among her fans. I am extremely saddened to hear of her passing away,” he said, in a statement. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telengana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, said Vani Jairam had found a place in the hearts of many people through her singing, and that her death was a huge loss to the music industry and her fans.

Industry left shocked

Music composer D. Imman, in a tweet said he was shocked to hear of the legendary singer’s death. He said Vani Jairam had recorded a song for his upcoming film Malai in August last year.

Singer K.S. Chithra too expressed her shock at the death of Vani Jairam, whom, she said she had spoken to two days ago. In a tweet, she called the singer a “true legend,” and a “versatile and multi-lingual singer with strong classical foundation.”