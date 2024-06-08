GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leaders condole the death of media baron Ramoji Rao

Published - June 08, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Eenadu group of media houses, Ramoji Film City, and several other organisations.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said, “Rao’s remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time.”

In a social media post, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Rao, a doyen of Indian media and cinema industry. “Ramoji Film City, dedicated in honour of his craft, is not only a shooting location but also a popular tourist destination. The passing away of this visionary and innovative thinker is a tremendous loss for Indian cinema. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said his demise is an “irreparable loss” to both the film and the media industry.

