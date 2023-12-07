ADVERTISEMENT

Leader in science and technology award for diabetologist

December 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), received the ‘Lakshmipat Singhania Award’ from President Droupadi Murmu

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. V. Mohan received the award for his contributions in research on diabetology. 

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), received the ‘Lakshmipat Singhania Award’ in the category of “Leader in Science and Technology” on Thursday. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

According to a press release, the award was in recognition of his contributions and leadership in research on diabetology. He received the award at the IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2022-2023 event in New Delhi. This was a joint initiative by IIM Lucknow and JK Organisation.

Dr. Mohan has published 1,635 papers including 1,052 original papers in a career spanning over five decades. He has also been at the forefront of promoting and pioneering research in the field of diabetes through MDRF including describing subtypes of Type 2 diabetes and monogenic diabetes, the release said.

