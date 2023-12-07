HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leader in science and technology award for diabetologist

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), received the ‘Lakshmipat Singhania Award’ from President Droupadi Murmu

December 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. V. Mohan received the award for his contributions in research on diabetology. 

Dr. V. Mohan received the award for his contributions in research on diabetology. 

V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), received the ‘Lakshmipat Singhania Award’ in the category of “Leader in Science and Technology” on Thursday. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

According to a press release, the award was in recognition of his contributions and leadership in research on diabetology. He received the award at the IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2022-2023 event in New Delhi. This was a joint initiative by IIM Lucknow and JK Organisation.

Dr. Mohan has published 1,635 papers including 1,052 original papers in a career spanning over five decades. He has also been at the forefront of promoting and pioneering research in the field of diabetes through MDRF including describing subtypes of Type 2 diabetes and monogenic diabetes, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.