LAX/Webinar on blockchain technology and prospects of career for students organised

Panelists discuss various topics, including why block chain is secure and how it is structured and how to choose a blockchain course for a career

Panelists discuss various topics, including why block chain is secure and how it is structured and how to choose a blockchain course for a career

The potential in the blockchain technology, a digital ledger of transactions and shared databases, and prospects of a career for students was discussed at a webinar organised on Sunday.

The Hindu and ICT Academy of Kerala jointly organised the webinar on ‘Blockchain: The New Technology of Trust and Future Prospects’. Panelists discussed various topics, including why block chain is secure and how it is structured and how to choose a blockchain course for a career.

A. Damodaran, professor, IIM-Bangalore, said: “It is a digital ledger chained to previous ledgers. It’s not chained to one economic organisation, but across the world. It is created by people who have nothing to do with governments and central banks.”

Panelists noted that NASSCOM had recently published that India crossed $200 billion in its export in IT. The Indian IT industry is directly recruiting 5 million people. At least 10% of the candidates will have opportunities in blockchain technology in the next five years.

Santhosh Kurup, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy of Kerala, said, the Kerala government started Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council, an organisation to look at opportunities around the world, a few years ago. The government decided to build competency around blockchain technology.

Panelists also advised participants on the significance of choosing a course that is vital for a successful career in blockchain technology.

Riji N. Das, Head and Knowledge Officer, ICT Academy of Kerala, said: “Select a course that not just teaches the technology but also gives an opportunity to practically apply it to gain industry exposure.”

‘Accelerated Blockchain Development Programme’ that covers the key aspects of blockchain technology with hands-on training modules was also discussed. Candidates may register for the programme before February 26. For details, visit www.abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in , www.ictkerala.org or mail bcinfo@ictkerala.org or contact 7594051437, 0471-2700812/13.