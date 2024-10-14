Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal sets the stage for widespread rainfall over T.N.

A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024) would set the stage for widespread rainfall over north Tamil Nadu and herald the onset of the Northeast monsoon over the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that heavy rain spells, set to begin over north Tamil Nadu and the delta districts on Monday (October 14, 2024), would intensify on October 15 and October 16.

Rainfall would pick up pace gradually from Monday (October 14, 2024) and spread across these regions during the week.

On Monday (October 14, 2024), heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 12 cm would occur in isolated places in nine districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Pudukottai. Chennai and its neighbouring districts and some parts of north Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rains.

Intense rainfall may lash isolated places in eight districts, including Chennai and its surrounding districts, on October 15. Chennai and neighbouring districts may have to brace for an extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm in isolated places on October 16.

According to RMC’s latest observations, the low-pressure area is likely to become a well marked low-pressure area in Chennai on Monday, and move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next two days.

Moreover, the depression over the central Arabian Sea also persists and is likely to move towards the Oman coast during next two days. The interaction between the two weather systems would push moisture-laden clouds into the region and cause intense rainfall.

Several weather stations had recorded rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity across the State till 6 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024). They include Coimbatore (6 cm), Salem, and Ramanathapuram (4 cm each).

Budalur in Thanjavur district received the heaviest rainfall of 12 cm in the State during the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024). Among the other places that received heavy rainfall were Karaikal and Coimbatore South (8 cm each), Andipatti in Theni district, Hindustan University in Kancheepuram district, DGP Office in Chennai and Sattur in Virudhunagar district (7 cm each).

In and around Chennai, automatic rain gauges in places like VIT University and YMCA Nandanam (5 cm), Meenambakkam, Puzhal, and Nungambakkam (2 cm each) recorded rainfall.

The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon in one or two days would pave the way for the simultaneous setting in of the easterly and northeasterly winds and the Northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

