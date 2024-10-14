GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal sets the stage for widespread rainfall over T.N.

Rainfall would pick up pace gradually from Monday (October 14, 2024) and spread across several regions during the week

Updated - October 14, 2024 10:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that heavy rain spells, set to begin over north Tamil Nadu and the delta districts on Monday (October 14, 2024), would intensify on October 15 and October 16

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that heavy rain spells, set to begin over north Tamil Nadu and the delta districts on Monday (October 14, 2024), would intensify on October 15 and October 16 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024) would set the stage for widespread rainfall over north Tamil Nadu and herald the onset of the Northeast monsoon over the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that heavy rain spells, set to begin over north Tamil Nadu and the delta districts on Monday (October 14, 2024), would intensify on October 15 and October 16.

All eyes on onset of northeast monsoon as Chennai braces for very heavy rainfall

Rainfall would pick up pace gradually from Monday (October 14, 2024) and spread across these regions during the week.

On Monday (October 14, 2024), heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 12 cm would occur in isolated places in nine districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Pudukottai. Chennai and its neighbouring districts and some parts of north Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rains.

Intense rainfall may lash isolated places in eight districts, including Chennai and its surrounding districts, on October 15. Chennai and neighbouring districts may have to brace for an extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm in isolated places on October 16.

According to RMC’s latest observations, the low-pressure area is likely to become a well marked low-pressure area in Chennai on Monday, and move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next two days.

Moreover, the depression over the central Arabian Sea also persists and is likely to move towards the Oman coast during next two days. The interaction between the two weather systems would push moisture-laden clouds into the region and cause intense rainfall.

Several weather stations had recorded rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity across the State till 6 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024). They include Coimbatore (6 cm), Salem, and Ramanathapuram (4 cm each).

Missing links of drains a concern for residents in many areas of city

Budalur in Thanjavur district received the heaviest rainfall of 12 cm in the State during the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024). Among the other places that received heavy rainfall were Karaikal and Coimbatore South (8 cm each), Andipatti in Theni district, Hindustan University in Kancheepuram district, DGP Office in Chennai and Sattur in Virudhunagar district (7 cm each).

In and around Chennai, automatic rain gauges in places like VIT University and YMCA Nandanam (5 cm), Meenambakkam, Puzhal, and Nungambakkam (2 cm each) recorded rainfall.

The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon in one or two days would pave the way for the simultaneous setting in of the easterly and northeasterly winds and the Northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Published - October 14, 2024 10:33 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / weather / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.