Lawyers stage protest

While a section of lawyers staged a demonstration outside the Madras High Court campus on Thursday demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, another section, owing allegiance to BJP, also gathered outside the court and raised slogans in support of the legislation.

Those opposing the farm laws had gathered under the banner of ‘Tamil Nadu Advocates Federation for the Protesting Farmers’ and pointed out that farmers had been protesting against the laws in the national capital for over 76 days. Claiming that the laws were aimed at helping the corporates, the lawyers demanded their repeal. The lawyers also demanded compensation for the families of farmers who had lost their lives in the protests in Delhi and to release all those who had been arrested so far. On the other hand, Lawyers from the BJP, Hindu Munnani and other groups carried banners that read “We support farm laws”.