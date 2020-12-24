Lawyers show solidarity with farmers

A section of lawyers in the Madras High Court expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers in the country by observing a day long fast on Wednesday, which marked Kisan Diwas, an annual observance to celebrate the contribution of peasants.
Senior counsel R. Vaigai and advocates Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam, T. Mohan, S. Devika, D. Nagasaila, A.J. Jawad, N.S. Tanvi, S. Parthasarathi, R.S. Akila and Anees Jawad participated in the fast and said they were deeply inspired by the peaceful protests.
In a joint statement, the lawyers said that the recently enacted farm laws were unjust and prejudice the interests of the farmers and agricultural labourers.
“These laws would cause severe distress to the agricultural sector which is the backbone of Indian economy,” the statement read
“The Central government should heed to the demands of the farmers and roll back the legislation which seek to advance the interests of the corporates over the rights and livelihood of millions of farmers and farm labourers,” it added.
