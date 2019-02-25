Lawyers defeat judges again in cricket

Judges of the Madras High Court lost to lawyers for the second consecutive year in a cricket match held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk on Saturday. Advocate General’s XI defeated Chief Justice’s XI by 15 runs in the T20 match.

Former Indian cricketer V.B. Chandrasekhar handed over the trophy to both Justice S. Manikumar, captain of the judge’s team, as well as Advocate General Vijay Narayan to keep with the practice of honouring both the teams.

The advocates, led by their on-field captain V. Ramesh, maintained a winning streak right from the beginning as they won the toss and elected to bat first. They put up a target of 111 runs after losing seven wickets at the end of 20 overs.

Senior Counsel P.R. Raman played an impressive innings with his unbeaten 28 runs and was adjudged the best batsman of his team. Justice N. Satish Kumar was adjudged the best bowler in his team for conceding just 15 runs in four overs besides bagging a wicket.

Justice Vineet Kothari bagged the best fielder award. When the judges wielded the bat, Justice Abdul Quddhose set the field on fire with his unbeaten 47 out off 51 balls that he faced after entering the field as the fourth player.

Exceptional fielding

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh too kept the scoreboard ticking by scoring 20 out of 34 balls. However, the advocates did not let other judges score much and senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan displayed some exceptional work on the field and was adjudged the best fielder of his team.

Though the judges lost the match, the man of the match award went to Justice Quddhose for claiming two wickets apart from his big knock with the bat.