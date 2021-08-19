Chennai

Lawyers clash at police station in Kotturpuram

Two groups of lawyers, who came to resolve a dispute over a public path, clashed at the Kotturpuram Police station.

Police sources said Thomas Jayaseelan, 63, a resident of the locality, had a dispute with other residents, including an advocate, over sharing of a public path. On Tuesday, one group, accompanied by two lawyers from Saidapet, started to lay a concrete road on the disputed area, which led to a clash. Police personnel advised them to come to the police station to resolve the dispute but when they reached the station, they began fighting with each other.

Police personnel, who were on duty, intervened and prevented further escalation. The video of the altercation went viral.


