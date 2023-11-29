Lawyer, Tangedco worker electrocuted in Chennai in two different incidents

November 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 57-year-old lawyer was electrocuted when he was taking shelter from heavy rains in a welding shop on Wednesday morning. The Korattur police have filed a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

A senior official of the City Police said Sampathkumar, a resident of Yadava Street in Padi, used to go for regular walks in the morning everyday. On Wednesday morning, when Sampathkumar, whose wife Sundara Devi had served as councillor of the Ambattur municipality, was on his regular walk around Jambukeshwarar Nagar of Korattur, heavy rains lashed the area.

Sampathkumar, to avoid getting drenched in the rain, tried to take shelter in a welding shop in the locality. He unknowingly touched a snapped electric wire hanging in the shop and contracted electric shock. In the impact, Sampathkumar was killed on the spot. On knowing about the incident, the Korattur police visited the accident site and sent the body of Sampathkumar to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Tangedco worker on duty

In another incident of electrocution, an employee of Tangedco was killed when he was engaged in rectifying a power cut in a transformer in Palavanthangal on Wednesday. The Palavanthangal police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of Palavanthangal station said Jagatheeswaran, a resident of Kovilambakkam, was working as a lineman in the Electricity department. On Wednesday morning, Jagatheeswaran was involved in rectifying a power cut in a transformer located on Nanganallur Main Road when he received an electric shock. Immediately, Jagatheeswaran’s coworkers informed the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Guindy. The fire and rescue services personnel after switching off the power supply removed his body from the transformer.

