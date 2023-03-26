ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer murdered in Perungudi, special police teams launch search for assailants

March 26, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A native of Kovilpatti, the lawyer was returning home after playing cricket with friends when a gang attacked him with deadly weapons near Ambedkar Nagar Main Road

The Hindu Bureau

A gang murdered a 33-year-old lawyer, who was returning home on Saturday night in Perungudi.

The victim was identified as Jaiganesh, a native of Kovilpatti and a lawyer in the Saidapet court. He was residing in Raja Nagar of Perungudi.

Jaiganesh was returning home after playing cricket in the nearby locality with his friends when members of a gang, riding two-wheelers, followed him and attacked him with deadly weapons near the Ambedkar Nagar Main Road. Jaiganesh sustained severe injuries and collapsed. On hearing his pleas, the local people rushed him to Royapettah Government Hospital where he was was pronounced dead, the police said. 

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal asked the Thoraipakkam police to form special teams to apprehend the killers.

Meanwhile, relatives and colleagues of Jaiganesh assembled at the hospital and demanded that the guilty be arrested immediately. The relatives dispersed only after senior police officials assured them of action.

Mr. Jiwal has asked the special police teams to identify and nab the offenders as early as possible.

