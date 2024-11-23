ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer held for helping associates of history-sheeter in Arumbakkam

Published - November 23, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was supplying drugs and weapons to them

The Hindu Bureau

The Arumbakkam police have arrested a lawyer for allegedly supplying ganja and weapons to associates of history-sheeter ‘Arumbakkam’ Radhakrishnan.

According to police sources, on October 12, the police arrested Merwin Lazar, an A + category rowdy with over two murder cases against him, following a tip-off that he was selling ganja in Arumbakkam. He is also an associate of Radhakrishnan, who has over 30 criminal cases pending against him and is currently in prison. The police took Lazar into custody and interrogated him. He confessed that he was received the contraband and weapons from Kishore, a lawyer, and Sathya of Korattur. The police arrested Kishore and interrogated him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US