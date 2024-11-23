Lawyer held for helping associates of history-sheeter in Arumbakkam

The Arumbakkam police have arrested a lawyer for allegedly supplying ganja and weapons to associates of history-sheeter ‘Arumbakkam’ Radhakrishnan.

According to police sources, on October 12, the police arrested Merwin Lazar, an A + category rowdy with over two murder cases against him, following a tip-off that he was selling ganja in Arumbakkam. He is also an associate of Radhakrishnan, who has over 30 criminal cases pending against him and is currently in prison. The police took Lazar into custody and interrogated him. He confessed that he was received the contraband and weapons from Kishore, a lawyer, and Sathya of Korattur. The police arrested Kishore and interrogated him.