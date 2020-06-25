Law varsity evolves formula to assess students without exams

CHENNAI

25 June 2020

MHRD says it may be difficult to hold semester exams

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has arrived at an alternative to assess final year students following the University Grants Commission’s recommendation to dispense with examinations for the summer semester.

University Vice Chancellor T.S.N. Sastry suggested a model that has been worked out based on the five-year integrated (Honours) degree undergraduate programme. The programme will suit postgraduate and professional courses as well, he said.

The model uses the average of the nine semester results. He suggests taking the average percentage of each year (two semesters) and adding the average percentages for four years (eight semesters). In the fifth year, the student had already written one semester.

The average of nine semesters and the overall percentage up to 9th semester is used to arrive at the percentage for the final semester.

To arrive at the marks obtained in each of the subjects in the final semester the total percentage scored in the final semester is used.

Since the final year law students write five papers a candidate’s overall percentage is multiplied by five and the result is then divided by five. The figure is rounded off to the nearest large number.

If internal assessment is a component then accordingly only 70% or 60% of the marks arrived at through this calculation should be used, the V-C explained. The internal evaluation can be then added to arrive at the final marks.

The official said even if the students’ score is low in the internal exams, the overall performance in the earlier semesters will ensure that the student benefits.

For candidates with arrears the same formula may be used to declare the results but the candidate may also be given an opportunity to clear the backlog arrears, restricting it to two papers per attempt.

Mr. Sastry suggested that students who were not satisfied with their marks/grades under the formula should be permitted to write the exams as and when it is conducted. They should also be given the option of choosing the evaluation that awards them better percentage.

Post-graduation students must submit their dissertation or project paper and the same may be evaluated and marks may be awarded.

Under this method of evaluation where a student has ample chance to improve their performance and taking in to consideration the pandemic situation, no medals/distinctions will be awarded for this academic year 2019-2020, Dr. Sastry said. The V-C has also submitted his suggestion to the Higher Education Secretary for perusal.