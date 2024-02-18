Law, the new age career choice of many, say experts

February 18, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Law as a career is in great demand given the academic discipline it inculcates and the rewarding career it offers. In this digital era, it is the new age career choice of many, said experts, who participated in a webinar on Legal Insights: Empowering Minds Through Legal Education and presented by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai as part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling series.

The panellists shed light on how to apply for a law programme, the various kinds of law courses available in the country, how the life of a student would be in a law school campus and the diverse career opportunities available in the legal industry today.

A. K. Rajaraman, a practising lawyer in the Madras High Court, said the traditional image of a lawyer in a courtroom has moved far beyond to multiple career paths depending on each individual’s personal choice. “What I want to be” is the basic question every law student should ask herself / himself and find a niche that aligns with their skills and interests.

In his presentation on career opportunities in law, he outlined several forward-looking career choices for freshers. For instance, those with interests in business and commerce could go for corporate law. Intellectual Property Law has gained prominence and requires working with patents, trademarks and copyrights crucial for protecting the rights of inventors and businesses. Civil to criminal, environmental and human rights, academic and legal journalism law as a programme for study and employability was booming, he noted.

P.R.L. Venkatesan and E. Prema, both senior Associate Professors at the School of Law in VIT, Chennai campus gave an overview of how to get admission into law schools and how to make the most of it with all the international standard facilities and infrastructure provided in universities like the VIT.

India has 1,712 law institutions and more than 15 lakh lawyers. Tamil Nadu has 15 government colleges and deemed to be universities each and nine private colleges that offer law programmes. The demand for seats in these programmes is increasing each year, they explained. The link for the recording of the programme is: https://bit.ly/42MhCEM

