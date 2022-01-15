Chennai

Law student arrested for slapping policeman

A 21-year-old law student was arrested by the police on charge of slapping a constable who questioned him for riding a bike without wearing a mask.

A team of police attached to the Kodungaiyur station was checking vehicles at M.R. Nagar on Friday and intercepted a biker who was not wearing a mask.

On stopping his bike, Uthirakumar, a police constable advised the biker to wear a mask. The youth told the police that they could not control many anti-social activities but were asking him to wear a mask. The police constable asked him to pay the fine and the youth, who refused to pay the fine, picked a quarrel. He allegedly slapped the constable and the police team immediately took him to the station. The youth, who was identified as Abdul Rahim, was arrested on charge of preventing the police personnel from discharging their duty.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2022 11:01:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/law-student-arrested-for-slapping-policeman/article38275689.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY