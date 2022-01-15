Law student arrested for slapping policeman

A 21-year-old law student was arrested by the police on charge of slapping a constable who questioned him for riding a bike without wearing a mask.

A team of police attached to the Kodungaiyur station was checking vehicles at M.R. Nagar on Friday and intercepted a biker who was not wearing a mask.

On stopping his bike, Uthirakumar, a police constable advised the biker to wear a mask. The youth told the police that they could not control many anti-social activities but were asking him to wear a mask. The police constable asked him to pay the fine and the youth, who refused to pay the fine, picked a quarrel. He allegedly slapped the constable and the police team immediately took him to the station. The youth, who was identified as Abdul Rahim, was arrested on charge of preventing the police personnel from discharging their duty.