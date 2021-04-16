Law Minister tests positive for COVID-19

VILLUPURAM

16 April 2021 01:56 IST

Law Minister and AIADMK candidate for Villupuram assembly constituency C.Ve. Shanmugam tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to official sources, Mr. Shanmugam was not keeping well for the past couple of days and got himself tested at the Tindivanam General Hospital on Thursday.

The test results returned positive and he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

