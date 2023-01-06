HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law Minister Raghupathi presents awards to legal experts

‘Satta Tamil Arignar’ title conferred on T.K. Viswanathan, former Secretary in the Union Ministry of Law and Justice department

January 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Law S. Raghupathi and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T. Raja releasing Sattakadir Law Journal at the publication’s 30 year annual day function on Friday. Justice V. Sivagnanam, judge, Madras High Court and V.R.S.Sampath, Editor, Sattakadir, were present.

Minister of Law S. Raghupathi and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T. Raja releasing Sattakadir Law Journal at the publication’s 30 year annual day function on Friday. Justice V. Sivagnanam, judge, Madras High Court and V.R.S.Sampath, Editor, Sattakadir, were present. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Law Minister S. Raghupathi presented the Neethi Tamil Arignar award to Retired Judge of Supreme Court Duraisamy Raju at the 30th annual day function of Sattakadir Law Journal - Tamil at a function held in Taramani on Friday. Mr. Raghupathi also released the Sattakdir magazine on the occasion. 

The annual day function organised in association with The Tamilnadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University also saw Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T. Raja conferring the title ‘Satta Tamil Arignar’ on T.K. Viswanathan, who has been Secretary in the Union Ministry of Law and Justice department and Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. 

Madras High Court Judge V. Sivagnanam presented the Satta Tamil Mamani award to Advocates S. Muthukrishnan, D. Saravanan, A. Arul Mozhi, and Adhilakshmi Logamurthy

A lecture to make Tamil a Court language was also organised on the occasion.

Sattakadir Editor V.R.S. Sampath welcomed the participants.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.