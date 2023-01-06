Law Minister Raghupathi presents awards to legal experts

January 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Law Minister S. Raghupathi presented the Neethi Tamil Arignar award to Retired Judge of Supreme Court Duraisamy Raju at the 30th annual day function of Sattakadir Law Journal - Tamil at a function held in Taramani on Friday. Mr. Raghupathi also released the Sattakdir magazine on the occasion.

The annual day function organised in association with The Tamilnadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University also saw Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T. Raja conferring the title ‘Satta Tamil Arignar’ on T.K. Viswanathan, who has been Secretary in the Union Ministry of Law and Justice department and Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

Madras High Court Judge V. Sivagnanam presented the Satta Tamil Mamani award to Advocates S. Muthukrishnan, D. Saravanan, A. Arul Mozhi, and Adhilakshmi Logamurthy

A lecture to make Tamil a Court language was also organised on the occasion.

Sattakadir Editor V.R.S. Sampath welcomed the participants.