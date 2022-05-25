Law and order well-maintained in Tamil Nadu: DGP 

‘No instance of caste or communal clashes or firing or death due to spurious liquor’

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said law and order was well-maintained in the State.

“No instance of caste or communal clashes in Tamil Nadu or firing or deaths due to spurious liquor, occurred in the State. So, it is very peaceful,” he told reporters in Avadi.

Regarding the allegation of the Opposition parties on illicit liquor, he said, “Illicit liquor has been completely eradicated. However, a few groups still indulge in such acts in a few far-flung areas. Raids have been conducted continuously." He added that police arrested 20,000 accused by conducting operations under the name of Ganja vettai 1.0 and 2.0, and 200 of them were detained under the Goondas Act. Bank accounts and immovable properties were also frozen.

The DGP visited the Avadi Police Commissionerate and also handed over recovered propertyworth ₹174 lakh— 218 sovereigns of gold, 100 mobiles and 74 lakh cash— to the rightful owners. He also appreciated the officers of Avadi Police Commissionerate for their good work with cash rewards and certificates.

A demonstration of weapons, comprising pepper launching gun, rubber ball launcher, shock baton, shock shields, metal handcuffs, expandable baton and body worn camera, had been organised to explore the use of “non-lethal weapons”, which are less harmful.

Combat techniques

The Special Action Group (SAG) of Avadi Police Commissionerate, a woman squad, demonstrated defensive manoeuvres using unarmed combat techniques such as Judo, Aikido and Jujitsu for effecting the arrest of accused persons in a humane and non-harmful manner.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Avadi Police Commissioner, B. Vijayakumari, Additional Commissioner of Police, J. Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi, and other officers were present on the occasion.