Law and order well maintained in city, says Commissioner

13 November 2020 02:12 IST

Modern LED traffic signal set up at Koyambedu

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday said law and order is well maintained in the city.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Aggarwal said, “The city is very peaceful and law and order is well maintained. It will continue to be well maintained. If anyone commits any wrong, they will be handled as per the law”.

Mr. Aggarwal inaugurated the modern LED signal near CMBT in Koyambedu. He said the modern LED signal was introduced near Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai on a pilot basis a couple of months ago. Following good response from the public, another signal has been established in Koyambedu for the free flow of traffic.

He also said the State government has been operating special buses to clear the Deepavali rush from CMBT and four temporary bus stands in the city. On Thursday alone, over 1.5 lakh passengers utilised the services, he said. Mr. Aggarwal said over 3,000 traffic police personnel and those from the Armed Reserve Police have been deployed to regulate traffic in the city. Law and order police personnel have been asked to assist them, he said.