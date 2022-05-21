Law and order under control, says Tambaram Commissioner

M. Ravi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 21, 2022 19:16 IST

M. Ravi says 87 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act

Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi on Saturday said the law and order situation was under control and no murder of history sheeter has occurred in the last five months in the jursidiction of the Commissionerate.

On Saturday, Mr. Ravi returned the recovered jewellery and valuables to complainants who lost them in thefts or burglaries. Later, he told reporters that so far, 87 persons were detained under the Goondas Act in Tambaram Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The menace of rowdyism in Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Manimangalam and surrounding areas has been controlled and proceedings initiated against 720 history sheeters in the last five months, he said.

"We will not allow rowdyism. It is important to maintain law and order is important. Police teams chased 47 history sheeters and 18 of them suffered fractures when they fell down while trying to escape. The policemen also suffered fractures ," said Mr. Ravi.

No rowdy was murdered in the jurisdiction in the last five months. However, there were 23 deaths in other cases such as domestic violence and 43 accused involved in the offences were arrested and remanded, he said.

“It is really challenging to deal with cases of landgrab since at least 20 such cases are reported daily and over 589 cases have been entrusted to a special team of the Central Crime Branch to investigate them,” the Commissioner said.

Traffic regulation

A series of steps had been taken to ease traffic congestion on G.S.T. Road between Maraimalai Nagar and Tambaram by deploying 10 patrol vehicles.

Mr. Ravi said the government had sanctioned 10 traffic police stations and four more law and order police stations in Thirumudivakkam, Perungalathur, Padappai and Kayarambedu.