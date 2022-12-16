Law and order deteriorating in Tamil Nadu, says Palaniswami

December 16, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader cites cases of murders and ganja smuggling across the State to drive home his point

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that law and order had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu at a time when the Chief Minister claimed that people were happy with his government.

In a statement, he said reports suggested that the son of a DMK leader had bought Black Sheep, a YouTube Channel run by a popular actor. On December 8, a staff member of the channel was found dead in the server room of the channel. Reports also suggested that the CCTV footage was erased. The police should open an investigation and book those involved in the case, he said.

In another case, clashes erupted between two groups in Ariyalur district and a few persons, including one Arun Kumar, were booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Under the pretext of an inquiry, the police had brutally assaulted two persons who were admitted to hospital. One of them died later. Protests were held against the policemen concerned, he said, demanding immediate action against them.

In yet another case, Munusamy, a police informer, was reportedly hacked to death by ganja sellers in Chennai. Already, two youths, also police informers, had been killed. The government should stop boasting and instead prevent smuggling and sale of ganja.

In the meantime, 160 kg of ganja and party drugs were seized in Ramanathapuram and two Chennai-based persons were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. How could such a huge consignment cross all checkpoints to reach Mandapam, asked the Leader of the Opposition. He alleged that it would not have been possible without the help of a few senior police officers.

