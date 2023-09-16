Launch of book, online education series mark 100th birth anniversary of diabetologist M. Viswanathan

September 16, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of M. Viswanathan, a pioneer of diabetes treatment in India, Andrew Boulton, immediate past president of International Diabetes Federation released a book of a compilation of the former’s research publications on Saturday. An online education series for doctors in India was also launched on the occasion.

The family of Professor Viswanathan along with several doctors recounted the contributions made by him towards diabetes treatment. Addressing the gathering, Professor Boulton said that he was a “great clinician and a great observer”. Clinical observation was key to diabetes, he added. “He was a great pioneer of diabetes in the country,” he said.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, said they were launching the online education series from October. It would include remission of diabetes and pre-diabetes.

V. Mohan, chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said Professor Viswanathan was far ahead of his time and his passion was treating diabetes.

A. Ramachandran, chairman and managing director of Dr. A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals was present.