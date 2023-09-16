HamberMenu
Launch of book, online education series mark 100th birth anniversary of diabetologist M. Viswanathan

Andrew Boulton terms M. Viswanathan a great clinician and a great observer. He calls him ‘a great pioneer of diabetes in the country’

September 16, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Viswanathan, left, V. Mohan, Andrew Boulton, A. Ramchandran and Shobhana Ramachandran releasing a book at the the 100th birth anniversary of M. Viswanathan in Chennai on Saturday.

Vijay Viswanathan, left, V. Mohan, Andrew Boulton, A. Ramchandran and Shobhana Ramachandran releasing a book at the the 100th birth anniversary of M. Viswanathan in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of M. Viswanathan, a pioneer of diabetes treatment in India, Andrew Boulton, immediate past president of International Diabetes Federation released a book of a compilation of the former’s research publications on Saturday. An online education series for doctors in India was also launched on the occasion.

The family of Professor Viswanathan along with several doctors recounted the contributions made by him towards diabetes treatment. Addressing the gathering, Professor Boulton said that he was a “great clinician and a great observer”. Clinical observation was key to diabetes, he added. “He was a great pioneer of diabetes in the country,” he said.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, said they were launching the online education series from October. It would include remission of diabetes and pre-diabetes.

V. Mohan, chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said Professor Viswanathan was far ahead of his time and his passion was treating diabetes.

A. Ramachandran, chairman and managing director of Dr. A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals was present.

