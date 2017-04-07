Laughter in a new location

Laughter will get a new address on April 8, when Humour Club International — Triplicane Chapter moves to the refurbished TAG-MFAC auditorium of the Mylapore Fine Arts Club.

The auditorium, which reopens for the public on April 8, will offer air-conditioning facilities, something that was missing at the Club’s previous meeting venues.

“The Club had previously shifted to a few locations. The decisions were dominated by the need for a facility with air conditioning and parking facilities. Currently, we meet on the campus of Chettinad Vidyashram, which is fine, but the auditorium is a much better option,” says N. Kannan, the Club’s treasurer.

“As most of our members live in and around Mylapore and many are senior citizens, this auditorium will be much more convenient. The new premises offers air conditioning, ample parking space and has a larger seating capacity, which will enable more members to attend the meeting regularly,” says R. Sekaran, the Club’s secretary.

Members of Humour Club will participate in the inauguration of the Fine Arts Club with performances based on humour from day-to-day life.

Starting from April 16, the Club will have its monthly meetings on the third Saturday of every month, at the auditorium.

The Humour Club International-Triplicane Chapter started in 1983 with 15 members. Currently, it has more than 1,600 members.

For more information, log on to www.humourclub.org.