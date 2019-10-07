Latvian varsity’s study centre opens

Latvia-based Rigas Tehniska Universitate (Riga Technical University) has opened an information and study centre in the city.

The university offers 52 programmes in English. Some of the most sought after programmes include engineering, management, economics, environmental science, chemistry and material science, said Igors Tipans, deputy rector, International Academic Cooperation and Studies at the 157-year-old University.

“Currently over 1,000 students are from India. The centre is to help students here understand the study programmes. We are trying to cooperate with Indian institutions,” he added. Two years ago, the university signed agreements with several institutions in the State, including the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Anna University, VIT University and Hindustan University, Mr. Tipans said.

The purpose is to facilitate students interested in higher education. Engineering students must pass proficiency tests to qualify. “Candidates will be assessed for Math, Physics and English,” said Zane Purlaura, deputy director, International Cooperation and Studies at the university.

For Master’s programmes, the assessment would include the aspirants’ performance in their undergraduate course and English. The focus of the university, which offers dual degrees, short term and language programmes, was research, Mr. Tipans added.