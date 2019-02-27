Latvian envoy, delegation meet trade chamber

A delegation from Latvia, a tiny nation between Lithuania and Estonia, was here on Tuesday along with their new Ambassador Artis Bertulis to meet members of The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). The Ambassador had a one-hour discussion with chamber members on education, trade and business opportunities between India and Latvia. Prospects for economic co-operation between the two countries were also discussed.

The Ambassador said that there were 1,233 Indian students studying in Latvia this semester across various branches including engineering and arts and science. “It is cost-effective for Indians to go and study in Latvia,” he said. He also said that India should set up an embassy office in Latvia.

He said Latvia was providing support for Indian entrepreneurs. “Indian entrepreneurs are finding our location good for their distribution centres and warehousing, and we are supporting them,” he said.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, president, MCCI and executive director, Cognizant India, said that because of its good industry and technology expertise, Latvia had emerged as a major regional hub for IT companies to support clients in Nordic countries.