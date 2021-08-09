Latest treatment options for arrhythmia discussed

CHENNAI

09 August 2021 02:23 IST

The three-day conference concluded on Sunday

Best treatment practices and latest technologies available for the treatment of arrhythmia, problems of irregular heartbeats, were discussed at the three-day virtual conference ‘Arrhythmia Summit 2021’, which concluded on Sunday.

A release by the organisers said eminent heart rhythm specialists and electrophysiologists from the United States and Europe spoke on the newest options available for treating heart rhythm disorders at the virtual conference, which saw more than 500 participants.

A.M. Karthigesan, clinical lead, Department of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, who organised the summit, said atrial fibrillation was the most common rhythm disorder and it could lead to stroke if left undiagnosed. He said inadequately treating it could lead to heart failure and repeated hospitalisation.

Advertising

Advertising