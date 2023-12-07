‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 moves into the last week; competition to be held on Saturday

December 07, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Chennai

The culinary event, The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 moves into the last week in Chennai on Saturday (December 9). Organised jointly by Gold Winner and The Hindu, it invites talented home chefs from all corners of Chennai to showcase their culinary skills.

A panel of judges headed by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Damu) will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on December 16.

The competition was held in 25 cities across Tamil Nadu, providing aspiring chefs from various regions with a chance to shine. The last week of the competition will be held at Citi Centre, Mylapore.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners will receive gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The winner will receive ₹1 lakh while the runner-up and third-place winner will get ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from the Gold Winner & Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods. Sugar partner is Parry’s, Vermicelli partner is Bambino, Comfort Partner is Coir On Mattresses, Realty partner is GSquare, Hotel Management Partner is SRM Institute of Hotel Management, Banking partner is DBS Bank India Limited,Masala Partner is Thillais and Knowledge Partner is Dr. Chef Damu.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.