Last of the agricultural labourers from Bengal who collapsed at Central railway station returns home

Satya Pandit, 42, an agricultural labourer from West Bengal, who was the last of a group of migrant labourers who collapsed from starvation at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station last month, has returned to his village after receiving treatment for kidney failure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials had arranged for food and shelter for the affected labourers during their stay in the city over the past few weeks.

Officials, including former West Bengal cadre IAS officer Israel Jebasingh, who speaks Bengali, are in touch with authorities in West Bengal to find a job for Priyanka, the wife of Samar Khan, one of the labourers who died without responding to treatment. She is expected to get a job as a midday meal cook. Officials handed over Samar Khan’s body to his family members in West Midnapore in the presence of his mother Kalpana. The body was cremated last week.

GCC Assistant Health Officer Vasudevan said they had advised Mr. Pandit’s relatives about his continued need for dialysis. “The West Bengal government has provided assistance to the agricultural labourers. The Tamil Nadu government has also provided assistance. The discharge summary of Satya Pandit has been handed over to his relatives. The death report of Samar Khan will be received this week. We have advised the labourers to download the GCC death certificate online. We will continue to support them to get assistance from government agencies,” he said.

Bandana Ray, West Midnapore Mangrul gram panchayat pradhan, asked the GCC and local authorities in the State to ensure the safety of other migrant agricultural labourers in the State.

Better wages

Non-governmental organisations in Tamil Nadu have offered work with higher wages in the palm jaggery industry for the affected agricultural labourers, and are training them to climb palmyra trees in Thoothukudi district. The labourers came to work in Tiruvallur expecting wages of ₹300.