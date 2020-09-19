Last-mile connectivity restored at two stations

Chennai Metro Rail has partially resumed last-mile connectivity, with electric bikes for rent now available to commuters at the Thirumangalam and Vadapalani stations.
Howdy Bikes has parked six electric bikes in each station to assist commuters. In a week, this service will also be available at the Alandur station.
P.S. Venkatesh of Howdy Bikes said commuters would pay ₹3 per kilometre and 10 paise a minute to hire the bikes. “Last mile connectivity is crucial for commuters. We have begun with these two stations as they have a reasonable patronage compared to the others. We have made it mandatory to sanitise the bikes after each ride,” he said.
Commuters who wish to use these bikes would need to install the Howdy Bikes app and provide their licences. The bikes could be locked and unlocked using a QR code and were available for long term hire as well, Mr. Venkatesh said.
