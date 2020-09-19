Chennai

Last-mile connectivity restored at two stations

Bikes for rent are available at the Thirumangalam and Vadapalani stations.

Bikes for rent are available at the Thirumangalam and Vadapalani stations.  

Chennai Metro Rail has partially resumed last-mile connectivity, with electric bikes for rent now available to commuters at the Thirumangalam and Vadapalani stations.

Howdy Bikes has parked six electric bikes in each station to assist commuters. In a week, this service will also be available at the Alandur station.

P.S. Venkatesh of Howdy Bikes said commuters would pay ₹3 per kilometre and 10 paise a minute to hire the bikes. “Last mile connectivity is crucial for commuters. We have begun with these two stations as they have a reasonable patronage compared to the others. We have made it mandatory to sanitise the bikes after each ride,” he said.

Commuters who wish to use these bikes would need to install the Howdy Bikes app and provide their licences. The bikes could be locked and unlocked using a QR code and were available for long term hire as well, Mr. Venkatesh said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 3:43:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/last-mile-connectivity-restored-at-two-stations/article32645581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story